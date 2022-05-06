Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.71, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a negative net margin of 8.70%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AINC traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.51. The stock had a trading volume of 501 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,752. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.47. Ashford has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $28.27.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ashford stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.53% of Ashford worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.66% of the company’s stock.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

