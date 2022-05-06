ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,676,200 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the March 31st total of 2,031,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 620.8 days.
Shares of ASAZF opened at $23.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.25 and its 200-day moving average is $28.22. ASSA ABLOY AB has a fifty-two week low of $23.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.73.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)
