ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,676,200 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the March 31st total of 2,031,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 620.8 days.

Shares of ASAZF opened at $23.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.25 and its 200-day moving average is $28.22. ASSA ABLOY AB has a fifty-two week low of $23.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.73.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

