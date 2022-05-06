ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Assa Abloy AB offers locks and security products. Its product offer include mechanical locks such as door locks and cylinder locks and security doors, electromechanical locks, electronic locks, door closers, door automatics, access control systems. Assa Abloy also provides secure identity solutions, contactless identification technology solutions, electronic lock systems and safes for hotels and cruise ships. The Company primarily sells in Europe and in North America. Assa Abloy AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 269 to SEK 280 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 330 to SEK 320 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 290 to SEK 285 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. DNB Markets raised shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 260 to SEK 270 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $245.67.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) stock opened at $11.83 on Monday. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 12-month low of $11.54 and a 12-month high of $16.66. The company has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.04.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.076 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.86%.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

