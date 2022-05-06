AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $150.54 Million

Brokerages expect AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) to report $150.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $148.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $152.69 million. AssetMark Financial posted sales of $128.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full year sales of $623.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $617.00 million to $629.42 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $727.69 million, with estimates ranging from $715.47 million to $744.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AssetMark Financial.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. AssetMark Financial’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on AssetMark Financial from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

NYSE:AMK traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.40. 58,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,029. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.03. AssetMark Financial has a one year low of $18.90 and a one year high of $29.54. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.11.

In other news, insider Michael Kim sold 4,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $91,742.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Hahn sold 6,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $166,941.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,864 shares of company stock valued at $371,856 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in AssetMark Financial by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in AssetMark Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in AssetMark Financial by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in AssetMark Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in AssetMark Financial by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. 26.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel. The company provides integrated technology platform for advisers for accessing a range of automated processes, including new account opening, portfolio construction, streamlined financial planning, customer billing, investor reporting, progress to goal analysis, and client activity tracking; advisory services; and curated investment platform.

