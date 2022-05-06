Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Issues Earnings Results

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 45.76% and a return on equity of 7.27%.

NYSE:AGO traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.11. 405,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,639. Assured Guaranty has a one year low of $44.34 and a one year high of $65.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is 18.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AGO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 13th.

In other Assured Guaranty news, CAO Laura Bieling sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total value of $124,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director G Lawrence Buhl sold 3,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $236,649.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,761 shares in the company, valued at $2,907,674.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,060 shares of company stock worth $7,408,871. 3.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,049,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,302,000 after purchasing an additional 993,042 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 275.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Assured Guaranty (Get Rating)

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.