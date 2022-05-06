Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.51 EPS

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 45.76%.

Assured Guaranty stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.11. 405,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,639. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.11. Assured Guaranty has a fifty-two week low of $44.34 and a fifty-two week high of $65.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.55%.

In other Assured Guaranty news, CFO Robert Bailenson sold 33,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total transaction of $1,968,261.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Howard Albert sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.33, for a total transaction of $3,559,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 124,060 shares of company stock valued at $7,408,871 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Assured Guaranty by 12.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 36.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AGO. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Assured Guaranty from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Assured Guaranty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Sunday, March 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Assured Guaranty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.