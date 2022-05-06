Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $291.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Astec Industries stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.00. 7,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,135. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.44. The company has a market capitalization of $956.34 million, a P/E ratio of 71.45 and a beta of 1.30. Astec Industries has a 52-week low of $36.31 and a 52-week high of $75.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASTE shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Astec Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTE. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Astec Industries by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 23.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 491.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 16,117 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Astec Industries by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

