Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,300 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,800 ($22.49) to GBX 1,300 ($16.24) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of AML opened at GBX 840.40 ($10.50) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £978.73 million and a PE ratio of -5.47. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 1 year low of GBX 700 ($8.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,262 ($28.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.73, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 883.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,214.45.

Get Aston Martin Lagonda Global alerts:

In other Aston Martin Lagonda Global news, insider Amedeo Felisa purchased 3,000 shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 947 ($11.83) per share, with a total value of £28,410 ($35,490.32).

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing of vehicles; and brand and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.