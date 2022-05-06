AstraZeneca’s (AZN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a £115 ($143.66) target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a £120 ($149.91) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on AstraZeneca from £100 ($124.92) to £120 ($149.91) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £120 ($149.91) target price on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,500 ($118.68) target price on AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of £104.75 ($130.85).

AstraZeneca stock opened at £105.12 ($131.32) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 9,968.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 9,112.95. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of GBX 7,556 ($94.39) and a 52-week high of £110 ($137.41). The firm has a market capitalization of £162.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,668.57.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a GBX 145.30 ($1.82) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $64.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.99%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

