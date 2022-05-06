ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target Raised to C$46.00 at National Bankshares

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC upped their price objective on ATCO from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. CSFB upped their price objective on ATCO from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ATCO to C$49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ATCO from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on ATCO from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ATCO currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$49.39.

ATCO stock opened at C$45.63 on Monday. ATCO has a fifty-two week low of C$40.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.76, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$43.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$42.39.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

