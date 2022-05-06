Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.64 EPS

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $1.64, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atkore had a return on equity of 98.56% and a net margin of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $982.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Atkore stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.85. 14,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,345. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.68 and a 200 day moving average of $102.96. Atkore has a 1-year low of $65.80 and a 1-year high of $119.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 2.23.

Get Atkore alerts:

In other news, CFO David Paul Johnson sold 15,500 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.35, for a total transaction of $1,834,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $309,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,752 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,923 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,428,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,224,000 after purchasing an additional 468,091 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Atkore by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 251,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,936,000 after buying an additional 41,629 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 3,104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,317,000 after purchasing an additional 290,871 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 176,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 24,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATKR. Citigroup upped their price target on Atkore from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Atkore from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Atkore from $123.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

About Atkore (Get Rating)

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.