Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $194.49

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $194.49 and last traded at $194.49, with a volume of 17460 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $212.71.

Several research analysts have commented on TEAM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $442.00 to $397.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.89.

The firm has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.07 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $271.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $331.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $740.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.87 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 56.13% and a negative net margin of 27.73%. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian during the first quarter valued at $339,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 42.9% during the first quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 82,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,094,000 after acquiring an additional 24,600 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Atlassian by 18.5% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners boosted its position in Atlassian by 4.8% during the first quarter. SWS Partners now owns 5,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 3.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 504,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,314,000 after acquiring an additional 15,489 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Company Profile (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

