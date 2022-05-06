Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Atmos Energy updated its FY22 guidance to $5.50-5.60 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ATO traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.90. 1,356,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Atmos Energy has a 1-year low of $85.80 and a 1-year high of $122.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.96. The firm has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.48.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 50.56%.

ATO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.25.

In other news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total transaction of $101,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATO. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 37.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 911,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,627,000 after buying an additional 249,589 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $7,732,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 103,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,890,000 after buying an additional 42,221 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 441,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,236,000 after buying an additional 34,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the third quarter worth $1,450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.