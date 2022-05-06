ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. provides technology-driven pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform principally in China. The company’s brand includes ATRenew. AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. is based in SHANGHAI. “

Shares of RERE stock opened at $2.93 on Tuesday. ATRenew has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $18.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.48.

ATRenew ( NYSE:RERE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.41. On average, equities analysts forecast that ATRenew will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RERE. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in ATRenew in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATRenew in the 3rd quarter worth about $322,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of ATRenew in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,048,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATRenew in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,967,000. Institutional investors own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

About ATRenew

AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

