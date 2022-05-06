Aufman Associates Inc Cuts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Aufman Associates Inc lessened its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 141,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 23.6% of Aufman Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Aufman Associates Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $31,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $52,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VB traded down $3.48 on Friday, reaching $192.53. 5,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,552. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $206.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.25. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $192.17 and a 12 month high of $241.06.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.