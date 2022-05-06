AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bankshares

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at National Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$37.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$52.00. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 20.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ACQ. Scotiabank boosted their target price on AutoCanada from C$47.50 to C$48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Cormark set a C$55.00 target price on AutoCanada in a research report on Friday, March 4th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on AutoCanada from C$87.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on AutoCanada from C$46.00 to C$46.50 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AutoCanada has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$57.38.

ACQ traded up C$1.63 during trading on Friday, reaching C$30.82. 133,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,658. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$32.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$36.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$823.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46. AutoCanada has a 1 year low of C$26.80 and a 1 year high of C$59.26.

AutoCanada ( TSE:ACQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.11 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that AutoCanada will post 4.4999999 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Barry Lee James acquired 1,550 shares of AutoCanada stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$32.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,063.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$639,671.71.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

