Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Bought by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 326,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $80,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $216.94. 1,581,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,036,016. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.29 and a 52 week high of $248.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.25. The company has a market cap of $90.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 61.45%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $238.00 target price (up previously from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.43.

In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total value of $68,079.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total transaction of $351,695.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,787 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,466. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

