Autonio 24-Hour Volume Hits $109,612.00 (NIOX)

Autonio (NIOX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One Autonio coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Autonio has traded 27.7% lower against the dollar. Autonio has a market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $109,612.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 45.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.15 or 0.00206096 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.51 or 0.00221002 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.03 or 0.00483719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00039654 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72,181.38 or 2.00625923 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. The official website for Autonio is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

