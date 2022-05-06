Auxilium (AUX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $20,249.00

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 6th. Auxilium has a total market cap of $141,456.15 and approximately $20,249.00 worth of Auxilium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Auxilium has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. One Auxilium coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001339 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000187 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.83 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Auxilium Coin Profile

Auxilium (CRYPTO:AUX) is a coin. Auxilium’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 141,900,578 coins. Auxilium’s official message board is forum.auxilium.global . Auxilium’s official Twitter account is @auxiliumglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . Auxilium’s official website is auxilium.global

