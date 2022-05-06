Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.55-$1.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $830-$850 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $842.09 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVNS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avanos Medical from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Avanos Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.75.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Shares of Avanos Medical stock traded down $1.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 77.48 and a beta of 0.87. Avanos Medical has a 52 week low of $27.96 and a 52 week high of $45.42.

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $197.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.80 million. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 4.40%. Avanos Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Avanos Medical will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $321,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $325,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Avanos Medical by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Avanos Medical by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Avanos Medical by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.