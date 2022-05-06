Avivagen (CVE:VIV) Shares Up 6.7%

Avivagen Inc. (CVE:VIV – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. 35,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 50,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,402.32. The firm has a market cap of C$15.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.27.

Avivagen (CVE:VIV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$0.40 million. Research analysts predict that Avivagen Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Avivagen Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for livestock feeds that support immune function and help animals to achieve their growth and productivity. The company offers OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for inclusion in livestock feeds; Vivamune health chews for dogs; Dr.

