aWSB 24-Hour Volume Hits $30,189.00 (aWSB)

aWSB (aWSB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 6th. One aWSB coin can now be purchased for approximately $25.49 or 0.00070782 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, aWSB has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. aWSB has a market cap of $155,826.65 and approximately $30,189.00 worth of aWSB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 1,419.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $79.50 or 0.00220749 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.13 or 0.00477653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00039551 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71,607.11 or 1.98834458 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

aWSB Profile

aWSB’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113 coins.

Buying and Selling aWSB

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aWSB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aWSB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aWSB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

