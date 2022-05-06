Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) PT Lowered to $34.00 at Barclays

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AXTA. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.30.

Shares of AXTA opened at $26.64 on Monday. Axalta Coating Systems has a twelve month low of $21.67 and a twelve month high of $34.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director William M. Cook purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 15,216,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $503,967,000 after buying an additional 8,395,583 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,998,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $496,754,000 after buying an additional 128,750 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,880,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $492,847,000 after purchasing an additional 822,960 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,862,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $260,414,000 after purchasing an additional 353,099 shares during the period. Finally, Rivulet Capital LLC boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 6,504,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $189,856,000 after purchasing an additional 192,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

