AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 21.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Shares of AXGN traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.03. 552,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,276. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.44. AxoGen has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $23.94. The stock has a market cap of $379.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXGN. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AxoGen by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,593,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,929,000 after purchasing an additional 374,221 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in AxoGen in the 4th quarter valued at $1,781,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in AxoGen by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 790,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 180,185 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in AxoGen by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 307,731 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 100,399 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AxoGen by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,048,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,822,000 after purchasing an additional 76,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AXGN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of AxoGen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AxoGen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

