B. Riley Trims Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Target Price to $32.00

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tecnoglass’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tecnoglass presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.80.

TGLS stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,457. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.81. Tecnoglass has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $34.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.05.

Tecnoglass ( NASDAQ:TGLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 36.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tecnoglass will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGLS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Tecnoglass by 388.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tecnoglass in the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Tecnoglass by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 400,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,693,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. 22.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

