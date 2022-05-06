Baader Bank Analysts Give thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) a €16.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($16.84) price objective on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($17.89) price target on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €17.00 ($17.89) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.50 ($17.37) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.65 ($13.32) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays set a €9.00 ($9.47) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €13.57 ($14.29).

FRA:TKA opened at €7.20 ($7.58) on Tuesday. thyssenkrupp has a 52-week low of €20.70 ($21.79) and a 52-week high of €27.01 ($28.43). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €7.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of €8.90.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

