Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 90.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 305,721 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 144,953 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $6,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 1.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 1.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Nordstrom by 0.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 141,477 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. 57.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom stock opened at $25.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.25. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $43.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 70.74%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.70%.

In related news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,334 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $383,219.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,452,737.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

