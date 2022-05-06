Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 88,892 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 190.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,892 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.31% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $7,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 112,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,945,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $594,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 234,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,443,000 after acquiring an additional 15,604 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 563,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,865,000 after acquiring an additional 63,330 shares during the period.

Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $47.50 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.35 and a 12-month high of $53.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.36.

