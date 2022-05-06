Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF worth $6,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 66.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF in the third quarter worth about $305,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOTZ opened at $23.79 on Friday. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 1 year low of $23.49 and a 1 year high of $39.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.19 and its 200 day moving average is $31.76.

