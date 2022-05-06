Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $7.10 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 334,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,018 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.21% of VanEck Vietnam ETF worth $7,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 7,308 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Florin Court Capital LLP increased its position in shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 45,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 21,965 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vietnam ETF alerts:

Shares of VNM stock opened at $16.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.49 and a 200-day moving average of $19.70. VanEck Vietnam ETF has a 12-month low of $16.46 and a 12-month high of $21.66.

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vietnam ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vietnam ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.