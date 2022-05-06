Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $7.84 Million Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 271.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 97,527 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $7,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 3.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,301,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $480,174,000 after buying an additional 301,765 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,020,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,015,000 after purchasing an additional 53,481 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,679,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,384,000 after purchasing an additional 419,358 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,316,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,333,000 after purchasing an additional 293,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,260,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,073,000 after purchasing an additional 375,971 shares during the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $64.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.45 and its 200-day moving average is $64.12. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.51 and a 1 year high of $75.07.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 25.41%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.98%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.14.

In related news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $2,018,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

