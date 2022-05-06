Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $8.20 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $8,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7,433.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPYV stock opened at $40.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.15. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $38.24 and a twelve month high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.