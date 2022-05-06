Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $8 Million Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 440,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,541 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $8,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 8,375.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 692.9% during the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $37.30 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $34.16 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.50.

