Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 262,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,526,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 549.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 128.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter.

FNDF stock opened at $30.49 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $29.59 and a 12-month high of $34.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.54.

