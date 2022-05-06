Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,044 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $6,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 310,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 112,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 48,872 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 131,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 8,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 284,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 27,364 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PREF stock opened at $18.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.73 and a 200-day moving average of $19.61. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 12-month low of $98.13 and a 12-month high of $101.54.

