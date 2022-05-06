Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,787 Shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,787 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $6,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GVI. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,029,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,315,000 after purchasing an additional 30,048 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 85,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,724,000 after purchasing an additional 17,539 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,270,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 47,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF alerts:

BATS GVI opened at $105.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.48.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.