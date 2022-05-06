Baird Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $6,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 56,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 36.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 103,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALK. Cowen boosted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.75.

Shares of ALK opened at $51.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $43.46 and a one year high of $72.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.11.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.51) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $117,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

