Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $34.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bally’s Corporation owns and manages casinos, horse racetrack and authorized OTB licenses principally in Colorado. The company’s properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Casino Vicksburg, Dover Downs Hotel & Casino, Casino KC, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Mardi Gras Casino and Arapahoe Park racetrack. Bally’s Corporation, formerly known as Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc., is based in Providence, Rhode Island. “

Get Bally's alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Bally’s from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Bally’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.63.

BALY opened at $29.08 on Tuesday. Bally’s has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $59.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.57 and a 200-day moving average of $36.17.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.46. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 5.43% and a positive return on equity of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $548.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Bally’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 185.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bally’s will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALY. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bally’s in the third quarter valued at $51,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 1,300.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bally’s (Get Rating)

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bally’s (BALY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.