bAlpha (BALPHA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $303.00

bAlpha (BALPHA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. One bAlpha coin can now be purchased for about $16.54 or 0.00045874 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, bAlpha has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. bAlpha has a total market capitalization of $297,807.42 and approximately $303.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

bAlpha Coin Profile

bAlpha is a coin. It launched on March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

bAlpha Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using U.S. dollars.

