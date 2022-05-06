Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior (NYSE:BLX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 39.60%.

Shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $14.61. 963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,447. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior has a one year low of $14.17 and a one year high of $19.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.28. The company has a market capitalization of $529.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior’s payout ratio is 61.73%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

