Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Bandwidth’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Bandwidth updated its Q2 guidance to $(0.09)-$(0.05) EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.10-$0.14 EPS.

BAND traded down $5.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,158,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,235. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Bandwidth has a 12 month low of $21.11 and a 12 month high of $145.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.46 and a beta of 0.92.

In other news, CFO Daryl Raiford bought 8,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.73 per share, with a total value of $249,988.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 863 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $43,779.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 21,135 shares of company stock valued at $616,629. Corporate insiders own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 528,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,067,000 after purchasing an additional 81,542 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 103.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,378,000 after purchasing an additional 148,866 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,113,000 after purchasing an additional 33,516 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the fourth quarter worth $15,654,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the period.

BAND has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Bandwidth from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bandwidth from $63.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bandwidth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, January 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Bandwidth from $86.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bandwidth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.07.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

