Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,563,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,244,597 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Bank of America worth $514,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 70.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $37.45. The stock had a trading volume of 50,426,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,769,918. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.17. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $35.40 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $302.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAC. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.41.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

