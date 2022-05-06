Barclays Boosts Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Price Target to GBX 9,300

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from GBX 9,100 ($113.68) to GBX 9,300 ($116.18) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

RKT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 7,200 ($89.94) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($68.71) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 7,000 ($87.45) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,480 ($93.44) to GBX 7,460 ($93.19) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 7,555.56 ($94.39).

LON:RKT opened at GBX 6,362 ($79.48) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £45.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,424.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5,951.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6,059.78. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,905.16 ($61.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,709 ($83.81). The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.26.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a GBX 101.60 ($1.27) dividend. This is a positive change from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $73.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 1.75%. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s payout ratio is -38.80%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

