Barclays Cuts Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target to $64.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MGA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Magna International from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Magna International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Magna International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded Magna International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Magna International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $89.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magna International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.25.

Shares of MGA opened at $59.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Magna International has a 12 month low of $54.60 and a 12 month high of $104.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.74. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.43.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. Magna International had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Magna International’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Magna International will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Magna International’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Magna International by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,736,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,482,000 after purchasing an additional 93,128 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Magna International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,578,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,748,000 after purchasing an additional 48,050 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT raised its position in Magna International by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,365,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,550,000 after purchasing an additional 252,299 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in Magna International by 48.3% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,068,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,404,000 after purchasing an additional 348,205 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Magna International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 873,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,733,000 after purchasing an additional 15,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

