Barclays Lowers Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target to $220.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 2.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $395.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $343.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $318.00 to $292.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $294.00 to $252.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.71.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $214.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $265.45 and a 200-day moving average of $301.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $210.62 and a 1-year high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.60). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Patricia A. Watson bought 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $219.58 per share, for a total transaction of $243,733.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,912.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROK. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 4.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 7.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 28,025.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 522,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 520,144 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

