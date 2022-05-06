Barclays Raises NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Price Target to $15.00

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Barclays from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.50 to $11.60 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.70.

Shares of NEX opened at $10.72 on Monday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $11.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.62. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.70 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $509.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. Research analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Alamo Frac Holdings, Llc sold 454,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $3,886,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Carl Stewart sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total transaction of $1,383,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,075,663 shares of company stock valued at $85,087,666. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 716.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,801,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336,137 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,728,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,976 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 237.6% during the 4th quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,779,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,030 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,335,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,039,000 after buying an additional 1,822,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $6,092,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

