Barclays Reiterates “€795.00” Price Target for Kering (EPA:KER)

Barclays set a €795.00 ($836.84) target price on Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €805.00 ($847.37) price target on Kering in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €670.00 ($705.26) price objective on Kering in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. HSBC set a €600.00 ($631.58) price objective on Kering in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €695.00 ($731.58) price target on Kering in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €825.00 ($868.42) price target on Kering in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kering presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €760.21 ($800.23).

KER opened at €470.90 ($495.68) on Tuesday. Kering has a 1 year low of €231.35 ($243.53) and a 1 year high of €417.40 ($439.37). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €558.07 and a 200 day moving average price of €634.56.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

