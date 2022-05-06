Barclays Reiterates GBX 9,300 Price Target for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

Barclays set a GBX 9,300 ($116.18) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($106.18) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,300 ($66.21) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 7,200 ($89.94) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,000 ($62.46) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,460 ($93.19) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 7,100 ($88.69).

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of GBX 5,782 ($72.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,020 ($100.19). The firm has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

