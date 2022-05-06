Barclays Reiterates GBX 9,300 Price Target for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

Posted by on May 6th, 2022

Barclays set a GBX 9,300 ($116.18) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RBGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($106.18) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,300 ($66.21) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 7,200 ($89.94) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,000 ($62.46) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,460 ($93.19) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 7,100 ($88.69).

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of GBX 5,782 ($72.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,020 ($100.19). The firm has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.