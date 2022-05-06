Barclays Trims Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Target Price to $130.00

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 41.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BFAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.56.

Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $91.94 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.95. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $91.66 and a fifty-two week high of $171.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $460.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 69,791.7% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 134,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,805,000 after acquiring an additional 134,000 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 125.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 12.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 467,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,072,000 after acquiring an additional 53,583 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter valued at $131,000. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

