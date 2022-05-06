Barings LLC Acquires 4,552 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Barings LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $3,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 22.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Folios Inc boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $123.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.46. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.90 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The company has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.37.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SWK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Mizuho lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $222.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $183.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.69.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $511,611.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $1,030,721.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

